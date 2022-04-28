Podcast: Hope for aged care

On the fourth episode in our mini-series on care, Diane Gibson and Kasia Bail from the University of Canberra join us to discuss what policymakers can do to fix the systemic issues that have plagued Australia’s aged care sector.

Will this federal election campaign lead to change the way aged care is valued in Australia? How do ageism, sexism, and racism intersect and influence the sector? And how can policymakers translate the principles of dignity, care and respect into meaningful action? Distinguished Professor of Health and Ageing at the University of Canberra Diane Gibson and Associate Professor of Gerontological Nursing at the University of Canberra and ACT Health Kasia Bail join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter for the fourth episode in our mini-series on care. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3rYEnUt

Diane Gibson is Distinguished Professor (Health and Ageing) at University of Canberra. Kasia Bail is an Associate Professor of Gerontological Nursing at the University of Canberra and ACT Health.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety (2021)

‘Caring for older Australians’, Policy Forum Pod (2021)

Aged Care Transition to Practice Program

Gerontological Nursing Competencies program

‘The paradox of the Aged Care Act 1997: the marginalisation of nursing discourse’, Nursing Inquiry (2003)

