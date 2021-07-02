Podcast: Political leadership in Australia

In this first episode in our mini-series on leadership and democracy, historians Chris Wallace and Frank Bongiorno join us to examine the resistance to change among Australia’s political class and whether the country’s current crop of leaders are up to the task of providing good governance.

In an increasingly uncertain world, the call for effective political leadership is a loud one. But are Australia’s present-day leaders responding? How are outdated stereotypes about leadership influencing Australia’s political culture? And how do country’s current leaders compare to those of recent history and from around the world? On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Frank Bongiorno from The Australian National University and Chris Wallace from the University of Canberra take a look at the history of Australian political leadership to kick off our mini-series on leadership and democracy. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3jAEXVm

Chris Wallace is an Associate Professor at the University of Canberra. Entering the history profession after a first career as an economic and political journalist in the Canberra Press Gallery, her work focuses on political, international and global history with special reference to leadership.

Frank Bongiorno AM is the Head of the School of History and Professor at The Australian National University (ANU). He is an Australian labour, political, and cultural historian.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for ANU Medical School.

