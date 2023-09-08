Podcast: Power and policy: from despair to action

This episode discusses the connections between planetary health and human health.

Sharon Friel and Fran Baun look at the challenges of health inequality, over-consumption and how we move forward toward a better future.

To have healthy people we need to have a healthy planet, and in order to do that we need to be prioritising the health and wellbeing lens as a powerful tool for policy shifts.

“It can’t be biomedical, it’s about social. It can’t be economic, it’s about social. It can’t be colonisation, it’s about social,” Sharon Friel says.

Professor Sharon Friel is the Director of the Planetary Health Equity Hothouse, and the Australian Research Centre for Health Equity at the School of Regulation and Global Governance (RegNet), here at the Australian National University. She is also Director of the Menzies Centre for Health Governance.

Professor Fran Baum, AO, is a public health social scientist, and a professor of health equity at the Stretton Institute, at the University of Adelaide. She has a special interest in creating healthy, equitable and sustainable societies. Fran received an Office of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2016 for her service to public health.

Sharon Bessell is a Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, a physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

