Podcast: Preventing violence against women and girls with disabilities

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Patty Kinnersly from Our Watch and Jen Hargrave from Women with Disabilities Victoria join us to discuss the Changing the landscape report, a new national resource to prevent violence against women and girls with disabilities.

Australian women and girls with disabilities are twice as likely to experience violence than women and girls without disabilities. How can policymakers address the ableism and gender inequality, two intersecting drivers of this violence? Why is co-design so important to policy-making in this area? And what role do all Australians have to play in preventing this violence from taking place? Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter are joined by Patty Kinnersly, Chief Executive Officer of Our Watch, and Jen Hargrave, Senior Policy Officer at Women with Disabilities Victoria, to discuss their new Changing the landscape report. Listen now: https://bit.ly/3hek8MQ

Patty Kinnersly is CEO of Our Watch, an independent not-for-profit organisation and national leader in the primary prevention of violence against women and their children in Australia.

Jen Hargrave is Senior Policy Officer at Women with Disabilities Victoria and Research Assistant at the University of Melbourne’s School of Population Health.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

The Changing the landscape report, summary, and associated resources are available on the Our Watch website.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) (2007)

Change the story, Our Watch (2021)

Australia’s Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability

