Podcast: Providing an inclusive 21st century education

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, education experts Kitty te Riele and Jennifer Skattebol join us to discuss how the education system can ensure all children have access to high quality education.

How can policymakers ensure students with challenging behaviours and their teachers are receiving enough care and support in the classroom? What role should alternative play in the education system? And should suspensions and expulsions be used as a way to manage student behaviour, or do these strategies do more harm than good? Deputy Director of the University of Tasmania’s Peter Underwood Centre for Educational Attainment Professor Kitty te Riele and Dr Jennifer Skattebol from the University of New South Wales join Professor Sharon Bessell and Dr Arnagretta Hunter to discuss creating an inclusive, equitable, and supportive education system for all Australian children and young people. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3UOOw2S

Kitty te Riele is Deputy Director (Research) and Professor at the University of Tasmania’s Peter Underwood Centre for Educational Attainment.

Jennifer Skattebol is a Senior Research Fellow at the Social Policy Research Centre at University of New South Wales, Sydney. Her expertise is designing research with children, young people and their families in contexts of disadvantage.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Melbourne Declaration on Educational Goals for Young Australians, Ministerial Council on Education, Employment, Training and Youth Affairs (2008)

Alice Springs (Mparntwe) education declaration, Council of Australian Governments (2009)

Belonging, Being & Becoming – The Early Years Learning Framework for Australia (2009)

‘Uneven impacts of COVID-19 on the attendance rates of secondary school students from different socioeconomic backgrounds in Australia’ by Wojtek Tomaszewski et al, Australian Journal of Social Issues (2022)

‘More Than a Metaphor: The Contribution of Exclusionary Discipline to a School-to-Prison Pipeline’ by Russell J Skilba et al, Equity & Excellence in Education (2014)

Australian Association for Flexible and Inclusive Education

‘Attending school every day counts – but kids in out-of-home care are missing out’ by Kitty te Riele et al, The Conversation (2022)

