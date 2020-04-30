Podcast: Securing our human future

In this episode, we chat to Dr John Hewson and Dr Arnagretta Hunter about the catastrophic and existential risks facing humanity, and what we can do to ensure our future.

With people around the world suffering at the hands of COVID-19, the virus has shone a spotlight on our vulnerability to a global disease outbreak. But pandemics like COVID-19 are far from the only serious risks threatening citizens and nations across our planet. A new report from the Commission for the Human Future (CHF) identifies 10 catastrophic and existential risks facing humanity. So what are the risks, and what can be done to address them? In the new episode of Policy Forum Pod, CHF Chair Dr John Hewson and CHF Board Member Dr Arnagretta Hunter join us to discuss these risks, and the future of humanity. Listen here: https://aca.st/f43b67

Dr Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for The Australian National University Medical School.

Dr John Hewson AM is an Honorary Professorial Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy. He is an economic and financial expert with experience in academia, business, government, media, and the financial system. Dr Hewson joined ANU in 2014 and is Chair of the Tax and Transfer Policy Institute.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.