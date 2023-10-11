Podcast: The narrative of the Voice with Rebecca Huntley

The narrative and origin story of the Voice to Parliament are key to understanding how Australian’s will vote in the referendum, says Rebecca Huntley.

She talks about soft-yes and soft-no voters, people who do not feel strongly about the Voice to Parliament, their level of engagement and what is important to them. Dr Huntley says her research shows that the majority of Indigenous Australians understand what is at stake in the referendum, and that is not a broader understanding by the rest of the community.

Dr Rebecca Huntly is one of Australia’s leading social researchers and has written extensively on social trends and attitudes, including around the Voice. She holds degrees in law, film studies and a PhD in Gender Studies from the University of Sydney, and is director of research at 89 Degrees East. She is a long time member of the Australian Labor Party.

Sharon Bessell is a Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

