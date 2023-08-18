Podcast: Towards Net Zero: climate, policy and politics

In this episode Dr Rebecca Colvin talks about Australia’s new Net Zero Authority, and the challenges some regional communities are facing as we move towards a decarbonised future.

She expands on the the role of both local and political leadership, and how identity influences the way in which our politics work. People’s love for and connection to place is often overlooked or outright ignored, as is local knowledge. Place based community approaches is an integral part of climate adaptation.

Hosts Sharon and Arnagretta also discuss Bec’s latest work ‘Contextualizing coal communities for Australia’s new Net Zero Authority’ and discuss how an attack on coal is often felt as an attack on coal workers and communities. They talk about how in order to create common ground and progress, clear and specific communication is important.

Dr Rebecca Colvin is a researcher and senior lecturer here at the Crawford School at ANU. Her researches the social and political dimensions of contentious issues associated with climate policy and energy transition. Bec’s work is particularly focused on understanding the complexity of how different people and groups engage with social, policy, and political conflict about climate and energy issues and on the importance of identity.

Sharon Bessell is a Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

You can find full show notes on the Crawford School of Public Policy LinkedIn account.

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum.