Podcast: Vision deficit? The federal budget and Australia’s future

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, our panel – Sharon Bessell, Arnagretta Hunter, and John Falzon – examine Australia’s first budget in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and ask whether it lays the groundwork for a more prosperous and just nation.

The Australian government may have spent big in this federal budget, but does it deliver the right outcomes for the country’s long-term future? Has the government missed a once-in-a-generation chance to address some of the structural challenges Australia faces, particularly in regards to climate and inequality? And what other options might Treasurer Josh Frydenberg have considered in perhaps the most important budget in the lifetimes of most Australians? On this Policy Forum Pod, we’re joined by pod regulars Professor Sharon Bessell, cardiologist and Clinical Senior Lecturer at ANU Medical School Dr Arnagretta Hunter, and sociologist Dr John Falzon to discuss the budget and whether this was a missed opportunity to create a more just nation. Listen here: https://bit.ly/36O2Ja2

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University (ANU).

Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer for The Australian National University Medical School.

John Falzon OAM is Senior Fellow, Inequality and Social Justice at Per Capita. He is also a sociologist, poet, and social justice advocate, and was national CEO of the St Vincent de Paul Society from 2006 to 2018.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

Policy Forum Pod is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Subscribe on Android or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.