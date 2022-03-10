Podcast: Women and the social security system

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Elise Klein from The Australian National University and Kay Cook from Swinburne University join us to discuss how to improve Australia’s social security system, especially how it serves women.

Elise Klein OAM is Associate Professor of Public Policy at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy. Her research focuses on development policy and social policy with a specific interest in work, redistribution, decoloniality and care.

Kay Cook is Professor and Associate Dean, Research in the School of Social Sciences, Media, Film and Education at Swinburne University of Technology.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

The Failure of Child Support: Gendered Systems of Inaccessibility, Inaction and Irresponsibility, Kay Cook (forthcoming)

Social security and time use during COVD-19, Elise Klein, Kay Cook, Susan Maury and Kelly Bowey (2021)

Wiyi Yani U Thangani (Women’s Voices) – Implementation Framework, Australian Human Rights Commission (2022)

‘International Women’s Day is blind to the greatest threat to women – Australia’s welfare system’, Guardian Australia, Kristin O’Connell (2022)

BIEN2022 Congress, 26-28 September 2022

