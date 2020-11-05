Riled Britannia with Bevan Shields and Elizabeth Ames

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new month-long lockdown as the country grapples with high COVID-19 infection rates and a stretched National Health Service. But will the British people and its politicians – so compliant and supportive of the threat first time around – be as willing to back the new measures? Mark Kenny talks to Democracy Sausage UK regulars Elizabeth Ames and Bevan Shields.

In the face of staggeringly high infection rates, a track and trace system that has long since been overwhelmed, and a National Health Service under serious threat, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has locked down the country to tackle its second wave of coronavirus crisis. But while the first time around the UK population was behind the measures, this time around Johnson is facing intense criticism from the public and within his own party. Joining Professor Mark Kenny to talk about the UK’s COVID-19 response are Democracy Sausage regulars Elizabeth Ames and Bevan Shields. The panel also discuss the unfolding US election result, and the merits of Clumber spaniels. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3p18ojp

Elizabeth Ames is an international trade policy expert. She is currently Director of the Britain-Australia Society and Trustee of the Menzies Australia Institute at King’s College London.

Bevan Shields is Europe Correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. He was previously Federal Editor and Canberra Bureau Chief.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

