The 100th National Security Podcast – what can we learn from 2021?

In this special final episode of 2021 – the 100th National Security Podcast – a team of experts from ANU National Security College examine the security dimensions of the year that was and, looking forward to 2022, explore what might be in store in the year ahead.

As a turbulent year for Australia and its region ends, looking back at how 2021 unfolded has much to reveal about where national security policymakers can go from here. In the 100th episode of National Security Podcast, host Chris Farnham is joined by national security experts Katherine Mansted, Will Stoltz, and Rory Medcalf to explore the big events from the last 12 months and analyse how they might shape the security landscape in 2022. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3IWNmfL

Katherine Mansted is Senior Fellow in the Practice of National Security at the ANU National Security College. She is also the Director of Cyber Intelligence at Australia’s largest independent cyber security services company, CyberCX.

Dr William Stoltz is the Senior Adviser for Public Policy at ANU National Security College. He is responsible for mobilising the College’s research and resident expertise to influence and inform current public policy debates.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

Chris Farnham is the Senior Outreach and Policy Officer at the ANU National Security College. After serving as a soldier in the Australian Army, he worked in roles throughout East Asia with a focus on geopolitics and regional security.

