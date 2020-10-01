When America stopped being great with Nick Bryant and Brian Schmidt

On this Democracy Sausage Extra, Mark Kenny speaks with BBC New York correspondent Nick Bryant and Australian National University Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt about the first presidential debate, America’s future, and its deep divisions.

After a presidential debate that many found disheartening, even disturbing, what’s next for Joe Biden and Donald Trump with the election fast approaching? What role did the media play in Trump’s political rise? And with the country’s divisions going far deeper than this election campaign, can the United States arrest what some are describing as a serious decline? On this Democracy Sausage Extra, Professor Mark Kenny chats with Australian National University Vice-Chancellor Professor Brian Schmidt, and United States-based journalist and author of When America Stopped Being Great, Dr Nick Bryant. Listen here: https://bit.ly/347hyRK



Dr Nick Bryant is the BBC’s New York and United Nations correspondent, and the author of When America Stopped Being Great: A History of the Present.

Professor Brian Schmidt AC is Vice-Chancellor and President of The Australian National University. He was awarded the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.