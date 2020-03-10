Democracy Sausage podcast: Stimulus shock and awe, and the Great Loo Roll Crisis

This week our expert panel take a look at the possible economic impacts from COVID-19, what the government could and should do about it, and whether Australia’s public health systems are up to the job.

Will the Australian government’s stimulus package prevent a slide into recession, and do the country’s health systems really have surge capacity to cope with the possible impacts of coronavirus? Those are some of the questions tackled by our expert panel on this week’s Democracy Sausage pod. Joining Professor Mark Kenny in the pod cupboard are Dr Marija Taflaga, Peter Martin AM, Sarah Ison of The West Australian, and Dr Liz Hanna. Listen here: https://aca.st/a340cf

Professor Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Peter Martin is a Visiting Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University and the Business and Economy Editor of The Conversation.

Sarah Ison is a political correspondent for The West Australian.

Dr Liz Hanna is a Fellow at ANU College of Medicine, Biology and Environment and Chair of the Environmental Health Working Group, World Federation of Public Health Associations.

Dr Marija Taflaga is a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.