Democracy Sausage: The New Zealand election, and the politics of protest in a pandemic

Mark Kenny is joined by New Zealand experts Professor Jennifer Lees-Marshment and Professor Janine Hayward to talk about the upcoming New Zealand election, and the panel discuss the global Black Lives Matter protests.

On this episode we head across the Tasman to talk about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, arguably the world’s most successful anti-Trump leader. Will her high popularity in New Zealand and overseas translate into votes at the upcoming election? And we discuss the recent Black Lives Matter protests in Australia, why Indigenous incarceration rates and deaths in custody demand urgent policy attention, and whether politicians’ criticism of protesters is tone deaf. Joining Professor Mark Kenny at the hotplate are Professor Jennifer Lees-Marshment, Professor Janine Hayward, and regular guest Dr Marija Taflaga. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2MCLXiF

Jennifer Lees-Marshment is an Associate Professor in political science at The University of Auckland in New Zealand. Jennifer is an expert in political marketing and leadership.

Professor Janine Hayward is the head of the department of politics at the University of Otago.

Professor Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Dr Marija Taflaga is Director of the Australian Politics Studies Centre in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.