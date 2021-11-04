National Security Podcast: A techno-diplomacy strategy for telecommunications in the Indo-Pacific

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Head of ANU National Security College Professor Rory Medcalf and Director of ANU Tech Policy Design Centre Johanna Weaver join Lisa Curtis and Martijn Rasser from the Center for New American Security to discuss their recent paper, A Techno-Diplomacy Strategy for Telecommunications in the Indo-Pacific.

In this special event recording, Professor Rory Medcalf and Johanna Weaver are joined by Lisa Curtis and Martijn Rasser from the Center for New American Security to discuss their recent paper, A Techno-Diplomacy Strategy for Telecommunications in the Indo-Pacific. They argue that the Quad has an opportunity to shape the telecommunications ecosystem in the Indo-Pacific so that key 5G and undersea cable infrastructure are more secure, resilient, and open. Lisa and Martijn recommend that a concrete techno-diplomatic strategy – developed in partnership between Australia, the United States, India, and Japan – will be key to ensuring that the future of the Indo-Pacific is free and open. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3nUsRa2

Lisa Curtis is Senior Fellow and Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security.

Martijn Rasser is Senior Fellow and Director of the Technology and National Security Program at the Center for a New American Security.

Johanna Weaver is Director of the ANU Tech Policy Design Centre.

Rory Medcalf is Head of the National Security College at The Australian National University.

