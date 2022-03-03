National Security Podcast: Consequences of Russia’s war on Ukraine

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Mick Ryan, Katherine Mansted, Rory Medcalf and Will Stoltz discuss their initial reactions to the unfolding conflict in Ukraine.

Whether Kyiv endures Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, or is overwhelmed, the lessons of this conflict will redefine global security for decades. In this episode of the National Security Podcast, former Commander of the Australian Defence College Major General (Rtd) Mick Ryan, Director of Cyber Intelligence at Cyber CX Katherine Mansted, Head of ANU National Security College Professor Rory Medcalf, and Senior Adviser for Public Policy at ANU National Security College Dr Will Stoltz discuss their initial reactions to the unfolding conflict in Ukraine, foreshadow the work to come, and evaluate the potential consequences of this war in Europe. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3sB6auS

This episode is the first instalment in a series of conversations on the National Security Podcast which will explore the enduring ramifications of the war in Ukraine. Future episodes will explore economic sanctions as a tool of statecraft, the implications for Australian strategic planning, and the impact on the security of the Indo-Pacific.

This program was recorded on Tuesday 1 March.

Major General (Rtd) Mick Ryan is author of War Transformed: The Future of Twenty-First Century Great Power Competition and Conflict and former Commander of the Australian Defence College.

Katherine Mansted is Senior Fellow in the Practice of National Security at the ANU National Security College and Director of Cyber Intelligence at Cyber CX.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

Dr William Stoltz is the Senior Adviser for Public Policy at ANU National Security College. He is responsible for mobilising the College’s research and resident expertise to inform current public policy debates.

