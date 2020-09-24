National Security Podcast: COVID-19 and the private sector’s role in health security

In this episode of National Security Podcast, Chris Farnham is joined by Glenn Keys and Dr Geetha Isaac-Toua to discuss Australia’s response to COVID-19 and the role of the private sector in national security.

With Australia likely to have avoided a nation-wide second wave of COVID-19, this episode of National Security Podcast considers some of the broader aspects of the national pandemic response. Did Australia grasp the challenge accurately from the outset, are we expecting too much from a potential vaccine, and should Australia be a regional leader in health security? The panel also discuss what Australia needs so that it doesn’t have to compete internationally for life-sustaining resources. In our second episode on the role private industry plays in national security, we speak to Founder and Executive Chairman of Aspen Medical Glenn Keys AO and Medical Director Dr Geetha Isaac-Toua about the leading role the health industry is playing in supporting the Australian government’s pandemic response. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3kN9IDP

Dr Geetha Isaac-Toua is an experienced physician and Medical Director at Aspen Medical with public health experience that includes humanitarian aid and disaster management.

Glenn Keys AO is the founder and Executive Chairman of Aspen Medical. Glenn was previously a serving member of the Australian Defence Force where he undertook a range of tasks from training to test flying and engineering to logistics support for Army aircraft.

Chris Farnham is the presenter of the National Security Podcast. He joined the National Security College in June 2015 and is currently Senior Outreach and Policy Officer. His career focus has been on geopolitics with experience working in and out of China for a number of years as well as operating in Australia and Southeast Asia.

We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or find us on Facebook. The National Security Podcast and Policy Forum Pod are available on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, and wherever you get your podcasts.