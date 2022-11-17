National Security Podcast: Understanding the United States’ National Security Strategy

In this episode, Lisa Curtis — Senior Fellow at the Center for a New American Security — joins Will Stoltz and David Andrews from ANU National Security College to discuss the Biden Administration’s new National Security Strategy.

A new national security strategy from Australia’s most important ally deserves close attention. What is a national security strategy in the American context? What are the key areas of continuity and change between this strategy and the document produced by the Trump Administration? How does the new strategy approach non-traditional security challenges such as climate change and COVID-19? In this episode, Lisa Curtis — Senior Fellow and Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security — joins Will Stoltz and David Andrews from ANU National Security College to discuss the Biden Administration’s National Security Strategy. Listen here: http://bit.ly/3hRoz3F

Lisa Curtis is a Senior Fellow and Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security. She is a foreign policy and national security expert with over 20 years of service in the United States government.

Dr William A Stoltz is the Policy Director at ANU National Security College.

David Andrews is the Senior Policy Advisor at ANU National Security College.

