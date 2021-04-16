Podcast: Assuming new roles

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, economist Robert Breunig and gender, work, and employment expert Rae Cooper join Sharon Bessell to discuss the gender pay gap and disturbing new findings about domestic violence and gender income balance.

New research shows that domestic violence is committed on female partners in heterosexual couples significantly more frequently when the woman earns more than the man. What does this mean for the assumption that increased economic security would lead to less violence? How can policymakers challenge the gender norms that underlie so much inequality, in the workplace and elsewhere? What does the research show about what young women and men want from work, and what does that reveal about the gender pay gap? On the new episode of Policy Forum Pod, Professor Sharon Bessell speaks with ANU Crawford School of Public Policy’s Professor Robert Breunig and University of Sydney’s Professor Rae Cooper about these questions and more. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3adyEBi

Rae Cooper is Professor of Gender, Work and and Employment Relations and Co-Director of the Women, Work and Leadership Research Group at University of Sydney.

Robert Breunig is a Professor at Crawford School and the director of the Tax and Transfer Policy Institute. He conducts research in three main areas: economics of the household, empirical industrial organisation, and statistical and econometric theory.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of Gender Equity and Diversity at Crawford School of Public Policy at ANU.

In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000. You can also find a list of support resources here.

