Podcast: Planning for the worst on climate change

On this episode of Policy Forum Pod, Barbara Norman and Mark Howden join us to discuss the urgent need for more comprehensive climate change adaptation measures in Australia.

In recent years, climate disasters in Australia – from the Black Summer of 2019-20 to the floods across the east coast in recent weeks – have been dramatic in terms of their intensity, severity, and levels of destruction they’ve created. So, how exposed is Australia to the interconnected, cascading risks that are expected to worsen as a result of climate change? And what are all levels of governments doing, or not doing, to help communities adapt? Professor Barbara Norman, Foundation Chair of Urban and Regional Planning and Director of Canberra Urban and Regional Futures at the University of Canberra, and Professor Mark Howden, joint 2007 Nobel Prize recipient for his work with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, join us on this episode of Policy Forum Pod to discuss climate adaptation in Australia. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3KPYT0x

Barbara Norman is the Foundation Chair of Urban and Regional Planning and Director of Canberra Urban and Regional Futures at the University of Canberra, Chair of the ACT Climate Change Council, and a Visiting Fellow at The Australian National University (ANU).

Mark Howden is Director of ANU Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

